Choosing between LazyVStack, List, and VStack in SwiftUI

Choosing between LazyVStack, List, and VStack in SwiftUIPublished on: May 8, 2025
SwiftUI offers several approaches to building lists of content. You can use a
VStack if your list consists of a bunch of elements that should be placed on top of each other. Or you can use a
LazyVStack if your list is really long. And in other cases, a
List might make more sense.
In this post, I’d like to take a look at each of these components, outline their strengths and weaknesses and hopefully provide you with some insights about how you can decide between these three components that all place content on top of each other.
We’ll start off with a look at
VStack. Then we’ll move on to
LazyVStack and we’ll wrap things up with
List.
Understanding when to use VStack
By far the simplest stack component that we have in SwiftUI is the
VStack. It simply places elements on top of each other:
VStack {
Text("One")
Text("Two")
Text("Three")
}
A VStack works really well when you only have a handful of items, and you want to place these items on top of each other. Even though you’ll typically use a
VStack for a small number of items, but there’s no reason you couldn’t do something like this:
ScrollView {
VStack {
ForEach(models) { model in
HStack {
Text(model.title)
Image(systemName: model.iconName)
}
}
}
}
When there’s only a few items in
models, this will work fine. Whether or not it’s the correct choice… I’d say it’s not.
If your
models list grows to maybe 1000 items, you’ll be putting an equal number of views in your
VStack. It will require a lot of work from SwiftUI to draw all of these elements.
Eventually this is going to lead to performance issues because every single item in your
models is added to the view hierarchy as a view.
Now let's say these views also contain images that must be loaded from the network. SwiftUI is then going to load these images and render them too:
ScrollView {
VStack {
ForEach(models) { model in
HStack {
Text(model.title)
RemoteImage(url: model.imageURL)
}
}
}
}
The
RemoteImage in this case would be a custom view that enables loading images from the network.
When everything is placed in a
VStack like I did in this sample, your scrolling performance will be horrendous.
A
VStack is great for building a vertically stacked view hierarchy. But once your hierarchy starts to look and feel more like a scrollable list…
LazyVStack might be the better choice for you.
Understanding when to use a LazyVStack
The
LazyVStack components is functionally mostly the same as a regular
VStack. The key difference is that a
LazyVStack doesn’t add every view to the view hierarchy immediately.
As your user scrolls down a long list of items, the
LazyVStack will add more and more views to the hierarchy. This means that you’re not paying a huge cost up front, and in the case of our
RemoteImage example from earlier, you’re not loading images that the user might never see.
Swapping a
VStack out for a
LazyVStack is pretty straightforward:
ScrollView {
LazyVStack {
ForEach(models) { model in
HStack {
Text(model.title)
RemoteImage(url: model.imageURL)
}
}
}
}
Our drawing performance should be much better with the
LazyVStack compared to the regular
VStack approach.
In a
LazyVStack, we’re free to use any type of view that we want, and we have full control over how the list ends up looking. We don’t gain any out of the box functionality which can be great if you require a higher level of customization of your list.
Next, let’s see how
List is used to understand how this compares to
LazyVStack.
Understanding when to use List
Where a
LazyVStack provides us maximum control, a
List provides us with useful features right of the box. Depending on where your list is used (for example a sidebar or just as a full screen),
List will look and behave slightly differently.
When you use views like
NavigationLink inside of a list, you gain some small design tweaks to make it clear that this list item navigates to another view.
This is very useful for most cases, but you might not need any of this functionality.
List also comes with some built-in designs that allow you to easily create something that either looks like the Settings app, or something a bit more like a list of contacts. It’s easy to get started with
List if you don’t require lots of customization.
Just like
LazyVStack, a
List will lazily evaluate its contents which means it’s a good fit for larger sets of data.
A super basic example of using
List in the example that we saw earlier would look like this:
List(models) { model in
HStack {
Text(model.title)
RemoteImage(url: model.imageURL)
}
}
We don’t have to use a
ForEach but we could if we wanted to. This can be useful when you’re using
Sections in your list for example:
List {
Section("General") {
ForEach(model.general) { item in
GeneralItem(item)
}
}
Section("Notifications") {
ForEach(model.notifications) { item in
NotificationItem(item)
}
}
}
When you’re using
List to build something like a settings page, it’s even allowed to skip using a
ForEach altogether and hardcode your child views:
List {
Section("General") {
GeneralItem(model.colorScheme)
GeneralItem(model.showUI)
}
Section("Notifications") {
NotificationItem(model.newsletter)
NotificationItem(model.socials)
NotificationItem(model.iaps)
}
}
The decision between a
List and a
LazyVStack for me usually comes down to whether or not I need or want
List functionality. If I find that I want little to none of
List's features odds are that I’m going to reach for
LazyVStack in a
ScrollView instead.
In Summary
In this post, you learned about
VStack,
LazyVStack and
List. I explained some of the key considerations and performance characteristics for these components, without digging to deeply into solving every use case and possibility. Especially with
List there’s a lot you can do. The key point is that
List is a component that doesn’t always fit what you need from it. In those cases, it’s useful that we have a
LazyVStack.
You learned that both
List and
LazyVStack are optimized for displaying large amounts of views, and that
LazyVStack comes with the biggest amount of flexibility if you’re willing to implement what you need yourself.
You also learned that
VStack is really only useful for smaller amounts of views. I love using it for layout purposes but once I start putting together a list of views I prefer a lazier approach. Especially when i’m dealing with an unknown number of items.